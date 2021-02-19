Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.20). Talos Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 18,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,627. The stock has a market cap of $764.84 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

