Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $150.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $109.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $566.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $569.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.74 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,393,307. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

