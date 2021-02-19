Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

