Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. NICE posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $255.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.95. NICE has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

