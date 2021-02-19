Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. International Paper reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

