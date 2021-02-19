Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Harsco by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

