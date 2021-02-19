Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $83.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

