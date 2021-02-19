Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $19,680.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $19,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $696,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49.

NYSE YEXT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Yext by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

