Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $222,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of TM opened at $153.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

