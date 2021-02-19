Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $206,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $338.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

