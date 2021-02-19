Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $187,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 528,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DB. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

