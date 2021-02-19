Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 261,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

