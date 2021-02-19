Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 261,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.
Douglas Emmett Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
