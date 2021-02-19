Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 88,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 66,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

