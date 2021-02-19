Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

