Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $241.45 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

