XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.35, but opened at C$0.29. XXL Energy shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

XXL Energy Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

