Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares were up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 605,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 282,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 687.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

