XML Financial LLC Invests $430,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

