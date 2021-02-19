XML Financial LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 412.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

