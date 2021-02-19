XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,565,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 227.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

