XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,724 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

American Express stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

