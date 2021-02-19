XML Financial LLC Buys 10,172 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

