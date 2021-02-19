Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $653.99

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 653.99 ($8.54) and traded as high as GBX 756 ($9.88). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 727 ($9.50), with a volume of 127,749 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 653.99.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

