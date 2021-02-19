Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.85 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.26 EPS.

NYSE WK opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

In other news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.