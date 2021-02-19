Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Up 8.1% Following Earnings Beat

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $304.00 and last traded at $302.16. 2,297,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 613,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.46.

The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $66,396,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.19.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

