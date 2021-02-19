WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.91 and last traded at $105.91. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 16,523.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter.

