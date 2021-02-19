Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

