WINk (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.45 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $78.87 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 679.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.