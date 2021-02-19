Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $165.99, but opened at $153.19. Wingstop shares last traded at $137.86, with a volume of 29,413 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on WING shares. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

