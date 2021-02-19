Wings Trading Up 48.9% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $36,670.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00064692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.00785390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00042074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00059588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020536 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00041671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.55 or 0.04734159 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.