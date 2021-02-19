Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $177.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.31), but opened at GBX 171 ($2.23). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 179.44 ($2.34), with a volume of 26,147 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.14. The firm has a market cap of £157.12 million and a PE ratio of 33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

