Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.74 and traded as low as C$3.42. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 49.37 and a quick ratio of 48.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43.

About Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A)

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

