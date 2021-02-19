Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.52.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

