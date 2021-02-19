William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $157.63.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

