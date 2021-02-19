William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $157.63.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
