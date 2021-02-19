William D. Baird III Sells 1,216 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $89.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.