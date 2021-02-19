William Blair Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.