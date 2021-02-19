William Blair Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

BMY stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,324 shares of company stock worth $880,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

