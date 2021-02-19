WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WLDBF remained flat at $$2.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 101,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.