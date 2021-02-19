Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

