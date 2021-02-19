Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,942 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.78 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

