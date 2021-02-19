Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

