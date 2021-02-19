Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.