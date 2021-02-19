Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

WAB stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,950. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.