Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

WDC stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

