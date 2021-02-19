Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Up 9.5%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. 1,613,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 628,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

