Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of DMO opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

