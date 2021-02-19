Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $13.95.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

