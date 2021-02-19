Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,208. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

