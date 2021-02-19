Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

