Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.04

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 95000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

