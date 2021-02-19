West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.15 EPS.

Shares of WST traded down $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,205. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.11 and a 200 day moving average of $282.29. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

